Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,541 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in M&T Bank by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in M&T Bank by 220.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 365 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $60,469.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,266 shares of company stock valued at $543,960 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $164.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush set a $188.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,541 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/royal-london-asset-management-ltd-purchases-1541-shares-of-mt-bank-co-mtb.html.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.