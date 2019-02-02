Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 134.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,472 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 68,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $56.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $74.36.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $740.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $415,272.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $782,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.76.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

