Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.01 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,669 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 235.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain acquired 18,900 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,995,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 842,537 shares in the company, valued at $88,971,907.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $168,183.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $138.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

