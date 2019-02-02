Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research note released on Friday.

RDSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,919.67 ($38.15).

RDSA stock traded down GBX 97.50 ($1.27) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,384 ($31.15). The company had a trading volume of 5,501,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,982.50 ($25.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,579.50 ($33.71).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

