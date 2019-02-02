Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) PT Set at GBX 3,175 by Credit Suisse Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.15% from the company’s current price.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($42.86) price target (up previously from GBX 3,130 ($40.90)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,909.64 ($38.02).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,384.50 ($31.16) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

