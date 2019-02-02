Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.19, but opened at $59.56. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $61.73, with a volume of 5630576 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/royal-dutch-shell-rds-a-shares-gap-up-to-59-56.html.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $101.55 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.