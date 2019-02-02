Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Top pick Rating for National Express Group (NEX)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their top pick rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research report released on Friday morning.

NEX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Express Group to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 412 ($5.38) to GBX 411 ($5.37) in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Liberum Capital upgraded National Express Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Express Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 435.14 ($5.69).

Shares of National Express Group stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 390.40 ($5.10). 728,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,231. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 337.20 ($4.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 401.80 ($5.25).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

