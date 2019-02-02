Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Celestica (CLS) Price Target to $10.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Celestica from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Celestica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celestica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 price target on shares of Celestica and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,169. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celestica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Celestica by 1,451.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 56,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Celestica by 366.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 36,688 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.