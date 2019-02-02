Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Holdings Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Rollins by 34.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 159,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 40,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 20.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 51,399 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 131,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. ValuEngine cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Rollins from $33.33 to $37.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.42 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $444.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

