Rogers (ROG) and Cereplast (CERPQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) and Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Rogers has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cereplast has a beta of -1.88, indicating that its stock price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rogers and Cereplast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers 8.11% 12.78% 8.71% Cereplast N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Rogers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rogers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cereplast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rogers and Cereplast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers $821.04 million 2.89 $80.45 million $5.76 22.42 Cereplast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rogers has higher revenue and earnings than Cereplast.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rogers and Cereplast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cereplast 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rogers presently has a consensus target price of $176.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.80%. Given Rogers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rogers is more favorable than Cereplast.

Summary

Rogers beats Cereplast on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. Its Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications. The company's Power Electronics Solutions segment offers ceramic substrate materials for power module applications, laminated bus bars for power inverter and high power interconnect applications, and micro-channel coolers. Its Other segment provides elastomeric components for applications in ground transportation, office equipment, consumer, and other markets; elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks; and inverters for portable communications and automotive markets. The company also manufactures and sells polytetrafluoroethylene, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene films, pressure sensitive tapes, and specialty products for the industrial, aerospace, automotive, and electronics markets. Rogers Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Cereplast Company Profile

Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications. The company also offers Cereplast Sustainables resins, including Cereplast Hybrid resins that replace up to 55% of the petroleum content in conventional plastics with bio-based materials, such as industrial starches sourced from plants that are used in automotive, consumer goods, consumer electronics, medical, packaging, and construction markets; and Cereplast Algae Plastic resins, which transforms algae into bioplastics. Its compostable and sustainable resins are used in injection molding, thermoforming, blown films, blow molding, extrusion for profiles, and extrusion coating. The company was formerly known as Biocorp North America Inc. and changed its name to Cereplast, Inc. in March 2005. Cereplast, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Seymour, Indiana. On March 27, 2014, the voluntary petition of Cereplast, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 10, 2014.Cereplast, Inc. is in Liquidation.

