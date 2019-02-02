Rogers Co. (ROG) Shares Bought by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp increased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Rogers were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,022,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rogers by 993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,724,000 after acquiring an additional 269,638 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 233,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 118,262 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,755,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $387,841,000 after acquiring an additional 96,329 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

Shares of ROG opened at $129.14 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $165.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Rogers Co. (ROG) Shares Bought by BB&T Corp” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/rogers-co-rog-shares-bought-by-bbt-corp.html.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.