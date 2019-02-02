Rocky Brands (RCKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 31st.

Shares of RCKY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. 25,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,697. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $199.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after buying an additional 55,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 326,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 264.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 145,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

