Rialto Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Rialto has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rialto has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rialto token can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rialto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029039 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.01866294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00190140 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00201555 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029304 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rialto Token Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI . The official website for Rialto is www.rialto.ai

Rialto Token Trading

Rialto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rialto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rialto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rialto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rialto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.