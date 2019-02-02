Reviewing SEACOR Marine (SMHI) & Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -17.61% -15.72% -7.73% Scorpio Tankers -37.80% -11.07% -4.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SEACOR Marine and Scorpio Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Scorpio Tankers 0 2 7 0 2.78

Scorpio Tankers has a consensus price target of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 69.10%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Scorpio Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $173.78 million 1.57 -$32.90 million N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers $512.73 million 1.86 -$158.24 million ($4.70) -3.93

SEACOR Marine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scorpio Tankers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SEACOR Marine does not pay a dividend. Scorpio Tankers pays out -8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats SEACOR Marine on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; construction, well work-over, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. The company is headquartered in Houma, Louisiana.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.