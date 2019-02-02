Reviewing Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 5 1 3.00 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40

Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus target price of $104.29, indicating a potential downside of 20.17%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.84%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.13 billion 12.45 $169.09 million $6.02 21.70 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $156.50 million 8.88 $80.10 million N/A N/A

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities 34.48% 6.50% 3.37% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 44.65% 7.80% 4.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.1% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT) uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $19.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.2 million square feet (SF) as of September 30, 2018. The asset base in North America includes 21.6 million RSF of operating properties and 2.6 million RSF of development and redevelopment of new Class A properties currently undergoing construction and pre-construction activities with target delivery dates ranging from 2018 through 2019. Additionally, the asset base in North America includes 8.0 million SF of intermediate-term and future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle Park. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science and technology companies through our venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NasdaqGS:ILPT) operates independently of Select Income REIT as of December 27, 2018.

