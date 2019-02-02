Reviewing Eastgroup Properties (EGP) and Equinix (EQIX)

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

This table compares Eastgroup Properties and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastgroup Properties 29.80% 10.69% 4.31% Equinix 6.46% 7.70% 2.74%

94.6% of Eastgroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Eastgroup Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eastgroup Properties and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastgroup Properties 0 6 3 0 2.33 Equinix 0 1 14 0 2.93

Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus target price of $98.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.16%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $502.14, indicating a potential upside of 26.68%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Eastgroup Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastgroup Properties and Equinix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastgroup Properties $274.15 million 13.62 $83.18 million $4.26 24.32 Equinix $4.37 billion 7.29 $232.98 million $18.53 21.39

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Eastgroup Properties. Equinix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastgroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Eastgroup Properties has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eastgroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $9.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Eastgroup Properties pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eastgroup Properties has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Equinix has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Eastgroup Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Equinix beats Eastgroup Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 50,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 41.3 million square feet.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.