Reviewing Dominion Energy (D) and 8Point3 Energy Partners (CAFD)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and 8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dominion Energy and 8Point3 Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $12.59 billion 3.70 $3.00 billion $3.60 19.71 8Point3 Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than 8Point3 Energy Partners.

Dividends

Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. 8Point3 Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share. Dominion Energy pays out 92.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dominion Energy has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and 8Point3 Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Dominion Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dominion Energy and 8Point3 Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 1 4 6 0 2.45 8Point3 Energy Partners 0 6 0 0 2.00

Dominion Energy presently has a consensus target price of $86.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. 8Point3 Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given 8Point3 Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 8Point3 Energy Partners is more favorable than Dominion Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of 8Point3 Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and 8Point3 Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 24.63% 13.24% 3.40% 8Point3 Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dominion Energy beats 8Point3 Energy Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations. It also comprises generation operations of the company's merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The company's Gas Infrastructure segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, gas transmission pipeline and storage, liquefied natural gas, and nonregulated retail natural gas marketing operations, as well as natural gas gathering and processing activities. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 57,900 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,800 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 51,800 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 6 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. In addition, Dominion Energy, Inc. sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

8Point3 Energy Partners Company Profile

8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets. As of November 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of interests in 946 megawatt of solar energy projects. 8point3 General Partner, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Jose, California.

