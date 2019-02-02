Reviewing Aftermaster (AFTM) and Airgain (AIRG)

Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Aftermaster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Aftermaster has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aftermaster and Airgain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aftermaster 0 0 0 0 N/A Airgain 0 0 4 0 3.00

Airgain has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.23%. Given Airgain’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than Aftermaster.

Profitability

This table compares Aftermaster and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aftermaster -273.06% N/A -806.65% Airgain -5.74% -7.35% -6.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aftermaster and Airgain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aftermaster $1.64 million 1.82 -$4.25 million N/A N/A Airgain $49.52 million 2.15 $1.14 million $0.11 97.73

Airgain has higher revenue and earnings than Aftermaster.

Summary

Airgain beats Aftermaster on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aftermaster

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro and MyStudio, which are products for use in commercial audio applications. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios that engineer mix and master music for independent and high profile artists. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things. As of December 31, 2017, it had 131 issued patents in the United States, 23 companion patents outside the United States, and 81 patent applications on file. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

