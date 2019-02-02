Restaurant Group (RTN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target (down previously from GBX 410 ($5.36)) on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 233.33 ($3.05).

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 148.50 ($1.94) on Thursday. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.70 ($4.99).

In other news, insider Debbie Howard Hewitt bought 13,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,942.14 ($26,057.94).

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

