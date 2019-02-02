Research Analysts Set Expectations for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (PUB)

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $566.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $38.70.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 57.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $45,443.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $498,080. Company insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

