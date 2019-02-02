Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Transcontinental’s Q1 2019 Earnings (TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Transcontinental in a report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2019 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$829.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$808.50 million.

Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

