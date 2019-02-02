Renishaw plc (RSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,927.50 ($64.39).

RSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,955 ($51.68) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Catherine Glickman acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,921 ($51.23) per share, with a total value of £26,466.75 ($34,583.50).

Shares of RSW stock traded down GBX 214 ($2.80) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,456 ($58.23). 207,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,834. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,024 ($39.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,820 ($76.05).

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported GBX 69.30 ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 74.10 ($0.97) by GBX (4.80) (($0.06)).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

