Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,189 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEBK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 41.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 20.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBK opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $155.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st.

In other news, Chairman Robert C. Abernethy purchased 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 165,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,786. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural loans.

