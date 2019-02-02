Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,449 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,127,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 426,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 266,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCJ opened at $21.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0381 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 22nd.

