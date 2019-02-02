Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $46.00 target price on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NINE opened at $24.65 on Friday. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $40.39.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $218.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Company Profile

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

