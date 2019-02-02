Regenxbio (RGNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $127.50 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Regenxbio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regenxbio from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regenxbio from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Regenxbio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.81.

NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.53. 311,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,283. Regenxbio has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30. Regenxbio had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 44.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luke M. Beshar sold 33,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $2,012,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $452,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,879 shares of company stock valued at $15,797,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

