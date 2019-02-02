Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4,913.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 20,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 785,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after buying an additional 68,542 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 215,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,934 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $29.69 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/regentatlantic-capital-llc-trims-stake-in-synchrony-financial-syf.html.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.