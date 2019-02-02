Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,962.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $30.81 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

