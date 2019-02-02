Regal Wealth Group Inc. Buys 898 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Highland Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,405,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,845,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,213,000 after buying an additional 1,453,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,882,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,037,000 after buying an additional 1,340,663 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,954,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,811,000 after buying an additional 1,175,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,005,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,218,000 after buying an additional 1,086,400 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $271.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $296.69.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
