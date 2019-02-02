Regal Wealth Group Inc. Buys 898 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Highland Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,405,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,845,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,213,000 after buying an additional 1,453,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,882,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,037,000 after buying an additional 1,340,663 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,954,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,811,000 after buying an additional 1,175,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,005,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,218,000 after buying an additional 1,086,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $271.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $296.69.

WARNING: “Regal Wealth Group Inc. Buys 898 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/regal-wealth-group-inc-buys-898-shares-of-ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.