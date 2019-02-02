Redx Pharma (REDX) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Redx Pharma PLC (LON:REDX) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). 107,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 67,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).
Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (7) (($0.09)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (6.50) (($0.08)) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)).
Redx Pharma Company Profile (LON:REDX)
Redx Pharma Plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating cancer and fibrosis. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory disease related fibrosis; ROCK2, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy, and IPF and NASH/liver fibrosis; and Porcupine (RXC006), a drug for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and liver fibrosis.
