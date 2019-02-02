Shares of Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.00. Approximately 144,629 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 115,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Real Matters alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $341.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Real Matters (REAL) Stock Price Up 6.4%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/real-matters-real-stock-price-up-6-4.html.

Real Matters Company Profile (TSE:REAL)

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.