Raytheon (RTN) Holdings Trimmed by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,003 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.05% of Raytheon worth $22,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Raytheon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Raytheon by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.58.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $165.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

