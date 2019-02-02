Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 917 Shares of Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTL. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the third quarter valued at $68,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 41.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Centurylink news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $254,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $1,003,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,928.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $16.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

CTL opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.88. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

