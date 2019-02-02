Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $529,000 Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 28,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 39,629 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,060 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

In related news, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $235,862.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $106.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $115.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.04.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

