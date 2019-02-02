Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $496,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Nucor by 18.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 19.9% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $212,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $69.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $496,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NUE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/raymond-james-trust-n-a-has-496000-stake-in-nucor-co-nue.html.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.