Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Visa (V)

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $152.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $167.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.

Shares of V opened at $140.15 on Thursday. Visa has a 1-year low of $111.02 and a 1-year high of $151.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,759 shares of company stock worth $2,820,187. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

