Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Visa (V)

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $152.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $167.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.
Shares of V opened at $140.15 on Thursday. Visa has a 1-year low of $111.02 and a 1-year high of $151.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,759 shares of company stock worth $2,820,187. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.