Raymond James Lowers Alteryx (AYX) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AYX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. DA Davidson set a $66.00 price target on shares of Alteryx and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.36.

AYX stock opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Lal sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $48,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $501,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,284,092 shares of company stock valued at $84,554,663. Corporate insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 5,621.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

