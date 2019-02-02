Raymond James Analysts Give NVIDIA (NVDA) a $165.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $165.00 target price on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.88.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $144.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.05. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at $24,076,695.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $131,491.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,443,583.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 141.7% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 17,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

