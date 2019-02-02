Rambus (RMBS) Shares Gap Up to $8.97

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $8.97. Rambus shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 26570 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Rambus from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $973.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $63,294.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rambus by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rambus by 10.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rambus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,483,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Rambus by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,487,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after buying an additional 89,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rambus by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 481,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

