Rakuten (RKUNF) Downgraded to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Rakuten stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Rakuten has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

