RadNet (RDNT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $663.17 million, a PE ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. RadNet has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.07 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 559,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $63,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $407,950. 7.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 32,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 92,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.