Radian Group (RDN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Compass Point set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of RDN opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

