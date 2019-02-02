Quidel Co. (QDEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $57.87 on Friday. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -826.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Quidel had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Quidel’s revenue was up 130.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,391,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,725.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $922,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,752.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,751. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.