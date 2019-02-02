Quebecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,622.00 (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Quebecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quebecoin has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Quebecoin has a total market capitalization of $14,622.00 and $1.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000805 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Quebecoin

Quebecoin is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

