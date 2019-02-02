Quantum Trading Down 34.2% This Week (QAU)

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.01863215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00193538 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00206321 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum’s launch date was April 15th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 204,773,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,867,103 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject . Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum’s official website is www.quantumproject.org

Buying and Selling Quantum

Quantum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

