Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 1,952 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $40,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Thursday, January 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,949 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $34,282.91.

On Monday, December 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,940 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $54,272.40.

On Friday, November 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 4,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $66,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Quanterix Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 88.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanterix Corp will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 194.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 345,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 227,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 194.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 227,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/quanterix-corp-qtrx-chairman-e-kevin-hrusovsky-sells-1952-shares-of-stock.html.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.