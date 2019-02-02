Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 1,952 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $40,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,949 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $34,282.91.
- On Monday, December 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,940 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $54,272.40.
- On Friday, November 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 4,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $66,680.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Quanterix Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $23.99.
QTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 194.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 345,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 227,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 194.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 227,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.
