Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Loews Co. (L)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 297,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 28,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 173,600 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 361,725 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 18,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $825,936.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew H. Tisch sold 22,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,033,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,821. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on L shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $53.04.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

