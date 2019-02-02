Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 698 W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1,195.7% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Gordon Haskett began coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research began coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.01.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $292.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $247.17 and a twelve month high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

