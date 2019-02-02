Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,716,000 after purchasing an additional 78,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,716,000 after purchasing an additional 78,738 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,053,000 after purchasing an additional 97,492 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,965,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,859,000 after purchasing an additional 234,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,177,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,523,000 after purchasing an additional 160,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $215,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $75.52 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/quantamental-technologies-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-j2-global-inc-jcom.html.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.