Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $192,000 in Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Stock

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $34.27 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.67 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.

In related news, Director Douglas D. French sold 3,800 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $125,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

